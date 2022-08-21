Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

TSE RBA opened at C$91.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$62.02 and a 1 year high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$569.74 million. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

