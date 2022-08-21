Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,447. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

