Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $1.55 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 3,068,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,332. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

