Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 1,760,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,828. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.