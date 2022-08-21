Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Invests $11.25 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 67,221,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,551,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

