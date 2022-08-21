Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,679,000 after buying an additional 701,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in CVS Health by 371.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 698,640 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

