Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 2,090 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,856. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

