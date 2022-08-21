Robert W. Baird Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $264.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $71,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

