Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

