RV Capital GmbH Has $67.25 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RV Capital GmbH lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 20.8% of RV Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $67,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

