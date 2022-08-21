Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,328 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.31% of Salesforce worth $659,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.