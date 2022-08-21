Secret 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.25 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Secret has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005459 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $192.61 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00218399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.98 or 0.00458081 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.