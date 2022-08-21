Senior (LON:SNR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Senior Stock Down 2.9 %

SNR stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £591.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4,700.00. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

