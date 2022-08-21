Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $43,943.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.