Shadows Trading Down 23.5% This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $340,275.35 and $23,337.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere."

