Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shawcor Trading Up 27.1 %

Shawcor stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$7.97.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

