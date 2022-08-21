Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.68) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 765 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £764.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,467.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.65. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 759 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

