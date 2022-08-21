Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.