SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $612,750.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

