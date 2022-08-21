Siren 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,905.00 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Siren coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Siren

Siren is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

