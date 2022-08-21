Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $241,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

