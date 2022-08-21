Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

