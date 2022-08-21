Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

