Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Incyte were worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

