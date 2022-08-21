Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 956.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,485 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.19% of Fidelity National Financial worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $222,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 608,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after buying an additional 590,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 398,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

