Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 10,641 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 198,830 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 680,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,623 shares of company stock valued at $72,953,850. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

