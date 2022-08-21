Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $736.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $670.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.34.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,244 shares of company stock valued at $33,330,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.



