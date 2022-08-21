Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,392 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

