Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,400 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $29,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.