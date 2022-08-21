Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,206 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

