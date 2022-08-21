Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

