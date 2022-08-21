Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.28 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

