Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,150 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $602,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

