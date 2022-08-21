Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,240 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.