Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,160 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 51,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

ULTA stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.25. The stock had a trading volume of 586,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,549. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

