Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,517. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

