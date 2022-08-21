Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

