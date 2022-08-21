SpaceChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $746.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $746.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
