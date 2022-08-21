SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 947,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,286. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.