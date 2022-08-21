Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 291,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.