Splintershards Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.35 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026930 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00079745 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 901,898,933 coins and its circulating supply is 802,280,536 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

