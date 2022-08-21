Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.90% of Splunk worth $1,172,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Trading Down 2.4 %

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.