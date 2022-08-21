Splyt Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $320,718.00 (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splyt coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splyt has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Splyt Coin Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
