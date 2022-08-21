SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Stock Down 2.7 %

SPXC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX by 57.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

