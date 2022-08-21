Starbase Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $370,890.73 and approximately $500,175.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

