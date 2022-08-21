Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,719. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.