State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $46,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

