State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases 6,685 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $476.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

