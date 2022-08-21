State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Takes $102.06 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,858,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

