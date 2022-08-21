State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,828 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $104,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $14,875,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 8,828,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

